Timex Group Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.20 crore, up 5.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.20 crore in March 2019 up 5.61% from Rs. 55.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2019 down 29.99% from Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2019 down 27.65% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2018.

Timex Group Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2018.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 48.90 on May 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.32% returns over the last 6 months and -8.85% over the last 12 months.