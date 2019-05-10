App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Timex Group Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.20 crore, up 5.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timex Group India are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.20 crore in March 2019 up 5.61% from Rs. 55.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2019 down 29.99% from Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2019 down 27.65% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2018.

Timex Group Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2018.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 48.90 on May 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.32% returns over the last 6 months and -8.85% over the last 12 months.

Timex Group India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.20 62.17 55.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.20 62.17 55.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.78 22.89 27.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.28 3.95 3.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.76 6.17 -3.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.98 7.69 6.36
Depreciation 0.44 0.38 0.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.83 24.75 12.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.65 -3.66 8.13
Other Income 0.11 0.11 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.76 -3.55 8.16
Interest 0.39 0.19 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.37 -3.74 7.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.37 -3.74 7.67
Tax 0.19 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.18 -3.74 7.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.37 -3.74 7.67
Equity Share Capital 10.10 10.10 10.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 -0.59 0.76
Diluted EPS 0.29 -0.59 0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 -0.59 0.76
Diluted EPS 0.29 -0.59 0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 10, 2019 10:36 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Timex Group Ind #Timex Group India

