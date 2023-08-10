Timex Group Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.29 crore, up 12.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.29 crore in June 2023 up 12.75% from Rs. 94.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2023 down 64.61% from Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.69 crore in June 2023 down 43.79% from Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2022.

Timex Group Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2022.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 170.85 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.73% returns over the last 6 months and 103.03% over the last 12 months.