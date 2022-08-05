 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Timex Group Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.27 crore, up 194.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timex Group India are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.27 crore in June 2022 up 194.04% from Rs. 32.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2022 up 327.46% from Rs. 5.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2022 up 449.87% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2021.

Timex Group Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2021.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 72.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 38.44% over the last 12 months.

Timex Group India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.27 79.09 32.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.27 79.09 32.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.59 36.90 16.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.84 23.56 5.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.38 -17.23 -5.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.13 9.22 8.38
Depreciation 0.90 0.85 0.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.67 23.80 11.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.52 1.99 -4.83
Other Income 0.26 0.72 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.78 2.71 -4.80
Interest 0.77 0.46 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.01 2.25 -5.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.01 2.25 -5.28
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.01 2.25 -5.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.01 2.25 -5.28
Equity Share Capital 10.10 10.10 10.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.05 -0.74
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.05 -0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.05 -0.74
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.05 -0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:20 pm
