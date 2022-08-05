Timex Group Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.27 crore, up 194.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.27 crore in June 2022 up 194.04% from Rs. 32.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2022 up 327.46% from Rs. 5.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2022 up 449.87% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2021.

Timex Group Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2021.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 72.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 38.44% over the last 12 months.