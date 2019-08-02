Timex Group Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 61.78 crore, up 3.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.78 crore in June 2019 up 3.97% from Rs. 59.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 102.59% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2019 down 65.75% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2018.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 34.60 on August 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.68% returns over the last 6 months and -25.99% over the last 12 months.