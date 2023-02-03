Timex Group Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.64 crore, up 29.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timex Group India are:Net Sales at Rs 84.64 crore in December 2022 up 29.58% from Rs. 65.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2022 down 31.18% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 7.12% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2021.
|Timex Group Ind shares closed at 151.85 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 119.91% returns over the last 6 months and 67.51% over the last 12 months.
|Timex Group India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|84.64
|121.23
|65.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|84.64
|121.23
|65.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.04
|44.52
|21.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.68
|38.89
|14.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.80
|-15.30
|0.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.46
|13.04
|11.58
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.94
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.73
|19.63
|20.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.98
|19.51
|-4.99
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.97
|19.53
|-4.69
|Interest
|1.72
|0.72
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.69
|18.81
|-5.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.69
|18.81
|-5.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.69
|18.81
|-5.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.69
|18.81
|-5.10
|Equity Share Capital
|10.10
|10.10
|10.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|1.69
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|1.69
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|1.86
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|1.69
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited