Timex Group Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.64 crore, up 29.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timex Group India are:Net Sales at Rs 84.64 crore in December 2022 up 29.58% from Rs. 65.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2022 down 31.18% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 7.12% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2021. Timex Group Ind shares closed at 151.85 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 119.91% returns over the last 6 months and 67.51% over the last 12 months.
Timex Group India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations84.64121.2365.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations84.64121.2365.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials34.0444.5221.84
Purchase of Traded Goods15.6838.8914.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.80-15.300.73
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.4613.0411.58
Depreciation0.910.940.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.7319.6320.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.9819.51-4.99
Other Income0.010.020.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.9719.53-4.69
Interest1.720.720.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.6918.81-5.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.6918.81-5.10
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.6918.81-5.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.6918.81-5.10
Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.841.69-0.68
Diluted EPS-0.841.69-0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.841.86-0.68
Diluted EPS-0.841.69-0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

