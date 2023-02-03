English
    Timex Group Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.64 crore, up 29.58% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timex Group India are:Net Sales at Rs 84.64 crore in December 2022 up 29.58% from Rs. 65.32 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2022 down 31.18% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 7.12% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2021.Timex Group Ind shares closed at 151.85 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 119.91% returns over the last 6 months and 67.51% over the last 12 months.
    Timex Group India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.64121.2365.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.64121.2365.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.0444.5221.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.6838.8914.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.80-15.300.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.4613.0411.58
    Depreciation0.910.940.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.7319.6320.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.9819.51-4.99
    Other Income0.010.020.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.9719.53-4.69
    Interest1.720.720.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.6918.81-5.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.6918.81-5.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.6918.81-5.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.6918.81-5.10
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.841.69-0.68
    Diluted EPS-0.841.69-0.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.841.86-0.68
    Diluted EPS-0.841.69-0.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
