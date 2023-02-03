Timex Group Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.64 crore, up 29.58% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 84.64 121.23 65.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 84.64 121.23 65.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 34.04 44.52 21.84 Purchase of Traded Goods 15.68 38.89 14.69 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.80 -15.30 0.73 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.46 13.04 11.58 Depreciation 0.91 0.94 0.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 24.73 19.63 20.57 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.98 19.51 -4.99 Other Income 0.01 0.02 0.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.97 19.53 -4.69 Interest 1.72 0.72 0.41 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.69 18.81 -5.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.69 18.81 -5.10 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.69 18.81 -5.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.69 18.81 -5.10 Equity Share Capital 10.10 10.10 10.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.84 1.69 -0.68 Diluted EPS -0.84 1.69 -0.68 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.84 1.86 -0.68 Diluted EPS -0.84 1.69 -0.68 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited