Timex Group Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.32 crore, up 22.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.32 crore in December 2021 up 22.44% from Rs. 53.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021 down 227.5% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2021 down 170.45% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2020.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 92.45 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 72.32% returns over the last 6 months and 234.96% over the last 12 months.