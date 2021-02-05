Timex Group Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.35 crore, down 23.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.35 crore in December 2020 down 23.25% from Rs. 69.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2020 up 29.45% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2020 up 19.56% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2019.

Timex Group Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2019.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 28.60 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.45% returns over the last 6 months and -32.07% over the last 12 months.