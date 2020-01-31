Timex Group Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 69.51 crore, up 11.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.51 crore in December 2019 up 11.81% from Rs. 62.17 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2019 up 182.62% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2019 up 241.96% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2018.

Timex Group Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2018.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 33.85 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.39% returns over the last 6 months and -33.76% over the last 12 months.