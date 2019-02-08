Timex Group Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore, up 22.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timex Group India are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore in December 2018 up 22.55% from Rs. 50.73 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2018 up 17.44% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2018 up 11.94% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2017.
Timex Group Ind shares closed at 53.55 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.97% returns over the last 6 months and -0.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Timex Group India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.17
|61.84
|50.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.20
|Total Income From Operations
|62.17
|61.84
|50.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.89
|29.91
|20.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.95
|2.27
|4.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.17
|0.54
|2.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.69
|6.84
|6.62
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.38
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.75
|18.18
|20.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.66
|3.72
|-4.52
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.02
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.55
|3.74
|-4.01
|Interest
|0.19
|0.42
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.74
|3.32
|-4.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.74
|3.32
|-4.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.74
|3.32
|-4.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.74
|3.32
|-4.53
|Equity Share Capital
|10.10
|10.10
|10.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.11
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|0.11
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.11
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|0.11
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited