Timex Group Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore, up 22.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore in December 2018 up 22.55% from Rs. 50.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2018 up 17.44% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2018 up 11.94% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2017.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 53.55 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.97% returns over the last 6 months and -0.09% over the last 12 months.