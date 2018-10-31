Times Guaranty Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 28.11% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in September 2018 down 28.11% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2018 down 43.84% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2018 down 52.63% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2017.

Times Guaranty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2017.

Times Guaranty shares closed at 28.80 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.43% returns over the last 6 months and -59.61% over the last 12 months.