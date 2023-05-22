Times Guaranty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, down 23.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Times Guaranty are:Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2023 down 23.29% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 30.36% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 52.17% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.
Times Guaranty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2022.
|Times Guaranty shares closed at 53.95 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.66% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.
|Times Guaranty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.77
|0.70
|1.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.77
|0.70
|1.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.10
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.56
|0.69
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.58
|0.69
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.58
|0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.32
|0.58
|0.69
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.11
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.36
|0.47
|0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.36
|0.47
|0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|8.99
|8.99
|8.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|0.52
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|0.52
|0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|0.52
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|0.52
|0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited