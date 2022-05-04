Times Guaranty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 83.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 83.43% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 down 88.58% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 87.92% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2021.

Times Guaranty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.97 in March 2021.

Times Guaranty shares closed at 51.55 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.28% returns over the last 6 months and 6.40% over the last 12 months.