Times Guaranty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 49.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2023 up 49.28% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 up 60.62% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 56.41% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Times Guaranty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2022.

Times Guaranty shares closed at 56.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.70% returns over the last 6 months and -10.58% over the last 12 months.