Times Guaranty Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 42.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in June 2022 down 42.34% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 54.09% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 53.57% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

Times Guaranty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2021.

Times Guaranty shares closed at 61.00 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.35% returns over the last 6 months and 30.06% over the last 12 months.