Times Guaranty Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, down 47.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in June 2021 down 47.4% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021 down 53.81% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021 down 51.16% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2020.

Times Guaranty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2020.

Times Guaranty shares closed at 47.05 on August 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.88% returns over the last 6 months and 86.71% over the last 12 months.