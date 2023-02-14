 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Times Guaranty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 5.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Times Guaranty are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 5.11% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 8.99% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

Times Guaranty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.70 0.33 0.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.70 0.33 0.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.04
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.50 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 -0.22 0.60
Other Income 0.02 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.58 -0.22 0.60
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.58 -0.22 0.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.58 -0.22 0.60
Tax 0.11 -0.02 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.47 -0.20 0.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.47 -0.20 0.52
Equity Share Capital 8.99 8.99 8.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 -0.22 0.58
Diluted EPS 0.52 -0.22 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 -0.22 0.58
Diluted EPS 0.52 -0.22 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited