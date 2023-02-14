Times Guaranty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 5.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 5.11% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 8.99% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.