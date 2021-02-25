Times Guaranty Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 27.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2020 up 27.76% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2020 up 53.89% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 up 36.36% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Times Guaranty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2019.

Times Guaranty shares closed at 26.00 on February 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.05% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.