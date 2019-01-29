Times Guaranty Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 49.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Times Guaranty are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 49.28% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 1347.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
Times Guaranty shares closed at 30.00 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.71% returns over the last 6 months and -55.88% over the last 12 months.
|Times Guaranty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|0.34
|0.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|0.34
|0.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.11
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.18
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.18
|-0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.18
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|0.18
|-0.04
|Tax
|--
|0.02
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.16
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.16
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|8.99
|8.99
|8.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.18
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.18
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.18
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.18
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited