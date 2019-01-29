Times Guaranty Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 49.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 49.28% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 1347.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Times Guaranty shares closed at 30.00 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.71% returns over the last 6 months and -55.88% over the last 12 months.