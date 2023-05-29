Time Techno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 670.03 crore, up 11.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Time Technoplast are:Net Sales at Rs 670.03 crore in March 2023 up 11.64% from Rs. 600.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.92 crore in March 2023 up 25.83% from Rs. 32.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.61 crore in March 2023 up 22.63% from Rs. 81.23 crore in March 2022.
Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.44 in March 2022.
|Time Techno shares closed at 86.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.97% returns over the last 6 months and -7.51% over the last 12 months.
|Time Technoplast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|670.03
|563.94
|600.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|670.03
|563.94
|600.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|475.18
|412.44
|440.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.22
|-7.43
|-3.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.86
|25.82
|24.88
|Depreciation
|28.55
|26.64
|24.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.28
|53.54
|57.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|70.94
|52.93
|56.30
|Other Income
|0.12
|--
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|71.06
|52.93
|56.42
|Interest
|15.92
|13.54
|12.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|55.14
|39.39
|43.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|55.14
|39.39
|43.51
|Tax
|14.22
|10.00
|10.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|40.92
|29.39
|32.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|40.92
|29.39
|32.52
|Equity Share Capital
|22.61
|22.61
|22.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.81
|1.30
|1.44
|Diluted EPS
|1.80
|1.30
|1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.81
|1.30
|1.44
|Diluted EPS
|1.80
|1.30
|1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited