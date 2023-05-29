Time Techno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 670.03 crore, up 11.64% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 670.03 563.94 600.18 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 670.03 563.94 600.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 475.18 412.44 440.01 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.22 -7.43 -3.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 27.86 25.82 24.88 Depreciation 28.55 26.64 24.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 59.28 53.54 57.23 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.94 52.93 56.30 Other Income 0.12 -- 0.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.06 52.93 56.42 Interest 15.92 13.54 12.91 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.14 39.39 43.51 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 55.14 39.39 43.51 Tax 14.22 10.00 10.99 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.92 29.39 32.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.92 29.39 32.52 Equity Share Capital 22.61 22.61 22.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.81 1.30 1.44 Diluted EPS 1.80 1.30 1.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.81 1.30 1.44 Diluted EPS 1.80 1.30 1.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited