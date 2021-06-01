Time Techno Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 583.25 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 583.25 crore in March 2021 up 6.77% from Rs. 546.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in March 2021 up 55.85% from Rs. 20.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.41 crore in March 2021 up 19.13% from Rs. 66.66 crore in March 2020.

Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2020.

Time Techno shares closed at 82.35 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.67% returns over the last 6 months and 139.74% over the last 12 months.