Time Techno Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 583.25 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Time Technoplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 583.25 crore in March 2021 up 6.77% from Rs. 546.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in March 2021 up 55.85% from Rs. 20.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.41 crore in March 2021 up 19.13% from Rs. 66.66 crore in March 2020.

Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2020.

Time Techno shares closed at 82.35 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.67% returns over the last 6 months and 139.74% over the last 12 months.

Time Technoplast
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations583.25490.02546.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations583.25490.02546.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials414.17361.04427.44
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.90-3.43-22.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.6422.0223.33
Depreciation23.7123.3222.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses50.2746.4151.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.5740.6744.07
Other Income0.120.04--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.7040.7144.07
Interest13.6513.8415.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.0526.8729.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax42.0526.8729.02
Tax9.506.798.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.5520.0720.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.5520.0720.89
Equity Share Capital22.6122.6122.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.440.890.92
Diluted EPS1.430.880.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.440.890.92
Diluted EPS1.430.880.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

