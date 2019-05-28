Time Techno Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 627.13 crore, up 13.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 627.13 crore in March 2019 up 13.93% from Rs. 550.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.91 crore in March 2019 up 24.2% from Rs. 40.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.73 crore in March 2019 up 12.92% from Rs. 92.75 crore in March 2018.

Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2018.

Time Techno shares closed at 93.55 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.70% returns over the last 6 months and -38.62% over the last 12 months.