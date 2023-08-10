Time Techno Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 544.36 crore, up 15.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 544.36 crore in June 2023 up 15.35% from Rs. 471.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.46 crore in June 2023 up 49.68% from Rs. 17.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.94 crore in June 2023 up 25.8% from Rs. 61.16 crore in June 2022.

Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2022.

Time Techno shares closed at 138.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.62% returns over the last 6 months and 31.02% over the last 12 months.