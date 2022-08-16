 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Time Techno Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.91 crore, up 25.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Time Technoplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 471.91 crore in June 2022 up 25.07% from Rs. 377.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.01 crore in June 2022 up 78.96% from Rs. 9.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.16 crore in June 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 50.12 crore in June 2021.

Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

Time Techno shares closed at 104.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.96% returns over the last 6 months and 26.92% over the last 12 months.

Time Technoplast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 471.91 600.18 377.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 471.91 600.18 377.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 336.54 440.01 259.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.18 -3.05 6.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.02 24.88 21.17
Depreciation 25.11 24.81 23.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.01 57.23 40.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.05 56.30 26.30
Other Income -- 0.12 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.05 56.42 26.30
Interest 13.14 12.91 13.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.91 43.51 12.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.91 43.51 12.83
Tax 5.90 10.99 3.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.01 32.52 9.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.01 32.52 9.51
Equity Share Capital 22.61 22.61 22.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 1.44 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.75 1.43 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 1.44 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.75 1.43 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:44 pm
