Time Techno Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.91 crore, up 25.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.91 crore in June 2022 up 25.07% from Rs. 377.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.01 crore in June 2022 up 78.96% from Rs. 9.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.16 crore in June 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 50.12 crore in June 2021.

Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

Time Techno shares closed at 104.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.96% returns over the last 6 months and 26.92% over the last 12 months.