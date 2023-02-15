 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Time Techno Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.94 crore, up 5.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Time Technoplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 563.94 crore in December 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 534.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.39 crore in December 2022 up 1.31% from Rs. 29.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.57 crore in December 2022 up 4.09% from Rs. 76.44 crore in December 2021.

Time Technoplast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 563.94 536.62 534.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 563.94 536.62 534.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 412.44 395.94 373.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.43 -5.52 6.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.82 25.52 23.88
Depreciation 26.64 25.53 24.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.54 52.01 54.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.93 43.14 51.83
Other Income -- 2.34 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.93 45.48 52.19
Interest 13.54 13.45 13.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.39 32.03 39.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.39 32.03 39.11
Tax 10.00 8.13 10.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.39 23.90 29.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.39 23.90 29.01
Equity Share Capital 22.61 22.61 22.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 1.06 1.28
Diluted EPS 1.30 1.05 1.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 1.06 1.28
Diluted EPS 1.30 1.05 1.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited