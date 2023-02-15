Time Techno Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.94 crore, up 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.94 crore in December 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 534.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.39 crore in December 2022 up 1.31% from Rs. 29.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.57 crore in December 2022 up 4.09% from Rs. 76.44 crore in December 2021.