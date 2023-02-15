Time Techno Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.94 crore, up 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.94 crore in December 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 534.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.39 crore in December 2022 up 1.31% from Rs. 29.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.57 crore in December 2022 up 4.09% from Rs. 76.44 crore in December 2021.

Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2021.

Time Techno shares closed at 83.65 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.18% returns over the last 6 months and 11.61% over the last 12 months.