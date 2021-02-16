Time Techno Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 490.02 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 490.02 crore in December 2020 down 14.98% from Rs. 576.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2020 down 36.58% from Rs. 31.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.03 crore in December 2020 down 22.99% from Rs. 83.15 crore in December 2019.

Time Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2019.

Time Techno shares closed at 52.05 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.15% returns over the last 6 months and 0.58% over the last 12 months.