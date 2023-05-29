Time Techno Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,192.38 crore, up 14.77% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,192.38 1,128.61 1,038.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,192.38 1,128.61 1,038.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 887.22 821.72 763.51 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.09 -4.18 -22.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 55.23 53.94 49.61 Depreciation 45.35 43.19 40.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 109.80 106.24 109.94 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.87 107.70 98.31 Other Income 0.64 2.12 1.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.51 109.82 99.74 Interest 32.59 25.52 22.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.92 84.30 77.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 91.92 84.30 77.09 Tax 26.71 21.67 20.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.21 62.63 56.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.21 62.63 56.83 Minority Interest -1.64 -1.38 -1.32 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.57 61.25 55.51 Equity Share Capital 22.61 22.61 22.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.81 2.71 2.45 Diluted EPS 2.80 2.70 2.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.81 2.71 2.45 Diluted EPS 2.80 2.70 2.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited