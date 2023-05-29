English
    Time Techno Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,192.38 crore, up 14.77% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Time Technoplast are:Net Sales at Rs 1,192.38 crore in March 2023 up 14.77% from Rs. 1,038.96 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.57 crore in March 2023 up 14.52% from Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.86 crore in March 2023 up 21.24% from Rs. 140.10 crore in March 2022.
    Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.45 in March 2022.Time Techno shares closed at 86.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.97% returns over the last 6 months and -7.51% over the last 12 months.
    Time Technoplast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,192.381,128.611,038.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,192.381,128.611,038.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials887.22821.72763.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.09-4.18-22.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.2353.9449.61
    Depreciation45.3543.1940.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.80106.24109.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.87107.7098.31
    Other Income0.642.121.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.51109.8299.74
    Interest32.5925.5222.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.9284.3077.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax91.9284.3077.09
    Tax26.7121.6720.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.2162.6356.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.2162.6356.83
    Minority Interest-1.64-1.38-1.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates63.5761.2555.51
    Equity Share Capital22.6122.6122.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.812.712.45
    Diluted EPS2.802.702.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.812.712.45
    Diluted EPS2.802.702.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
