Time Techno Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,192.38 crore, up 14.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Time Technoplast are:Net Sales at Rs 1,192.38 crore in March 2023 up 14.77% from Rs. 1,038.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.57 crore in March 2023 up 14.52% from Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.86 crore in March 2023 up 21.24% from Rs. 140.10 crore in March 2022.
Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.45 in March 2022.
|Time Techno shares closed at 86.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.97% returns over the last 6 months and -7.51% over the last 12 months.
|Time Technoplast
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,192.38
|1,128.61
|1,038.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,192.38
|1,128.61
|1,038.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|887.22
|821.72
|763.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-29.09
|-4.18
|-22.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.23
|53.94
|49.61
|Depreciation
|45.35
|43.19
|40.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|109.80
|106.24
|109.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|123.87
|107.70
|98.31
|Other Income
|0.64
|2.12
|1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|124.51
|109.82
|99.74
|Interest
|32.59
|25.52
|22.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|91.92
|84.30
|77.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|91.92
|84.30
|77.09
|Tax
|26.71
|21.67
|20.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|65.21
|62.63
|56.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|65.21
|62.63
|56.83
|Minority Interest
|-1.64
|-1.38
|-1.32
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|63.57
|61.25
|55.51
|Equity Share Capital
|22.61
|22.61
|22.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.81
|2.71
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|2.80
|2.70
|2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.81
|2.71
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|2.80
|2.70
|2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
