 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Time Techno Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,038.96 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Time Technoplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,038.96 crore in March 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 951.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2022 up 6.33% from Rs. 52.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.10 crore in March 2022 up 6.69% from Rs. 131.31 crore in March 2021.

Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2021.

Time Techno shares closed at 103.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.14% over the last 12 months.

Time Technoplast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,038.96 941.97 951.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,038.96 941.97 951.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 763.51 653.90 645.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.77 9.50 22.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.61 45.90 47.29
Depreciation 40.36 39.40 38.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.94 96.86 107.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.31 96.41 90.76
Other Income 1.43 0.72 2.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.74 97.13 93.01
Interest 22.65 22.92 23.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.09 74.21 69.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.09 74.21 69.26
Tax 20.26 19.35 17.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.83 54.86 51.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.83 54.86 51.78
Minority Interest -1.32 -1.14 0.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.51 53.72 52.20
Equity Share Capital 22.61 22.61 22.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.45 2.38 2.31
Diluted EPS 2.45 2.37 2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.45 2.38 2.31
Diluted EPS 2.45 2.37 2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Time Techno #Time Technoplast
first published: May 31, 2022 12:35 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.