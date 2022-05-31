Time Techno Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,038.96 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,038.96 crore in March 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 951.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2022 up 6.33% from Rs. 52.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.10 crore in March 2022 up 6.69% from Rs. 131.31 crore in March 2021.

Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2021.

Time Techno shares closed at 103.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.14% over the last 12 months.