you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 06:44 PM IST

Time Techno consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 781.47 crore

Time Technoplast has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 781.47 crore and a net profit of Rs 43.30 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Time Technoplast has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 781.47 crore and a net profit of Rs 43.30 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 680.57 crore and net profit was Rs 36.31 crore.
Time Techno shares closed at 142.05 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.21% returns over the last 6 months and -14.27% over the last 12 months.
Time Technoplast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 781.47 942.70 680.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 781.47 942.70 680.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 536.10 687.89 465.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.35 -29.13 4.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.86 43.23 32.79
Depreciation 39.24 38.58 32.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.74 94.79 75.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.17 107.33 68.69
Other Income 0.48 1.13 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.65 108.46 69.05
Interest 22.69 24.74 21.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.95 83.72 48.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.95 83.72 48.00
Tax 14.93 26.66 11.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.02 57.06 36.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.02 57.06 36.91
Minority Interest -0.73 -1.71 -0.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.30 55.35 36.31
Equity Share Capital 22.61 22.61 22.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.91 2.45 1.61
Diluted EPS 1.91 2.45 1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.91 2.45 1.61
Diluted EPS 1.91 2.45 1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 06:08 pm

tags #packaging #Results #Time Techno #Time Technoplast

