Time Techno consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 781.47 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 781.47 942.70 680.57 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 781.47 942.70 680.57 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 536.10 687.89 465.94 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.35 -29.13 4.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 36.86 43.23 32.79 Depreciation 39.24 38.58 32.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 84.74 94.79 75.82 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.17 107.33 68.69 Other Income 0.48 1.13 0.35 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.65 108.46 69.05 Interest 22.69 24.74 21.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.95 83.72 48.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 58.95 83.72 48.00 Tax 14.93 26.66 11.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.02 57.06 36.91 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.02 57.06 36.91 Minority Interest -0.73 -1.71 -0.60 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.30 55.35 36.31 Equity Share Capital 22.61 22.61 22.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 2.45 1.61 Diluted EPS 1.91 2.45 1.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 2.45 1.61 Diluted EPS 1.91 2.45 1.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited