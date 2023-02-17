 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Time Techno Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.61 crore, up 19.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Time Technoplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,128.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.81% from Rs. 941.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.25 crore in December 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 53.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.01 crore in December 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 136.53 crore in December 2021.

Time Technoplast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,128.61 1,023.99 941.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,128.61 1,023.99 941.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 821.72 750.95 653.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.18 -7.40 9.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.94 49.23 45.90
Depreciation 43.19 41.69 39.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 106.24 97.80 96.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.70 91.72 96.41
Other Income 2.12 0.42 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.82 92.14 97.13
Interest 25.52 23.99 22.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.30 68.15 74.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.30 68.15 74.21
Tax 21.67 17.47 19.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.63 50.68 54.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.63 50.68 54.86
Minority Interest -1.38 -0.85 -1.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 61.25 49.83 53.72
Equity Share Capital 22.61 22.61 22.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.71 2.20 2.38
Diluted EPS 2.70 2.20 2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.71 2.20 2.38
Diluted EPS 2.70 2.20 2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
