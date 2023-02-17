Time Techno Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.61 crore, up 19.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,128.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.81% from Rs. 941.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.25 crore in December 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 53.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.01 crore in December 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 136.53 crore in December 2021.