    Time Techno Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.61 crore, up 19.81% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Time Technoplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,128.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.81% from Rs. 941.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.25 crore in December 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 53.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.01 crore in December 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 136.53 crore in December 2021.

    Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.38 in December 2021.

    Time Techno shares closed at 85.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 10.04% over the last 12 months.

    Time Technoplast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,128.611,023.99941.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,128.611,023.99941.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials821.72750.95653.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.18-7.409.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.9449.2345.90
    Depreciation43.1941.6939.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.2497.8096.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.7091.7296.41
    Other Income2.120.420.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.8292.1497.13
    Interest25.5223.9922.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.3068.1574.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.3068.1574.21
    Tax21.6717.4719.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.6350.6854.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.6350.6854.86
    Minority Interest-1.38-0.85-1.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates61.2549.8353.72
    Equity Share Capital22.6122.6122.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.712.202.38
    Diluted EPS2.702.202.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.712.202.38
    Diluted EPS2.702.202.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am