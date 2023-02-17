Time Techno Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.61 crore, up 19.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,128.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.81% from Rs. 941.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.25 crore in December 2022 up 14.02% from Rs. 53.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.01 crore in December 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 136.53 crore in December 2021.

Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.38 in December 2021.

Time Techno shares closed at 85.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 10.04% over the last 12 months.