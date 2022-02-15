Time Techno Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 941.97 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 941.97 crore in December 2021 up 12.84% from Rs. 834.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.72 crore in December 2021 up 39.71% from Rs. 38.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.53 crore in December 2021 up 20.94% from Rs. 112.89 crore in December 2020.

Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.70 in December 2020.

Time Techno shares closed at 74.95 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 44.00% over the last 12 months.