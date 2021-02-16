Time Techno Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 834.81 crore, down 9.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 834.81 crore in December 2020 down 9.57% from Rs. 923.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.45 crore in December 2020 down 20.69% from Rs. 48.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.89 crore in December 2020 down 15.8% from Rs. 134.08 crore in December 2019.

Time Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.14 in December 2019.

Time Techno shares closed at 52.05 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.15% returns over the last 6 months and 0.58% over the last 12 months.