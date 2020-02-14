Time Techno Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 923.21 crore, up 5.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 923.21 crore in December 2019 up 5.79% from Rs. 872.71 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.48 crore in December 2019 down 10.49% from Rs. 54.16 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.08 crore in December 2019 up 6.34% from Rs. 126.09 crore in December 2018.

Time Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.40 in December 2018.

Time Techno shares closed at 52.35 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.35% returns over the last 6 months and -35.09% over the last 12 months.