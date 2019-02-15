Time Techno Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 872.71 crore, up 15.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 872.71 crore in December 2018 up 15.64% from Rs. 754.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.16 crore in December 2018 up 15.88% from Rs. 46.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.09 crore in December 2018 up 8.25% from Rs. 116.48 crore in December 2017.

Time Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2017.

Time Techno shares closed at 84.35 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.83% returns over the last 6 months and -56.20% over the last 12 months.