    Tilaknagar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 595.60 crore, up 33.74% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tilaknagar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 595.60 crore in September 2022 up 33.74% from Rs. 445.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.49 crore in September 2022 up 38.03% from Rs. 9.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.52 crore in September 2022 up 9.07% from Rs. 28.90 crore in September 2021.

    Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2021.

    Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 102.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 78.97% returns over the last 6 months and 26.67% over the last 12 months.

    Tilaknagar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations595.60229.55445.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations595.60229.55445.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.18121.4394.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.944.638.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.506.944.06
    Depreciation7.847.667.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses416.4375.95310.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5912.9319.76
    Other Income0.100.771.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6813.7021.05
    Interest10.1913.0214.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.490.686.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.490.686.26
    Tax-----3.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.490.689.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.490.689.78
    Equity Share Capital165.91158.76140.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.040.70
    Diluted EPS0.790.040.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.040.70
    Diluted EPS0.790.040.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
