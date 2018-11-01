Tilaknagar Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.22 crore, up 2.2% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tilaknagar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 99.22 crore in September 2018 up 2.2% from Rs. 97.08 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.64 crore in September 2018 down 8832.15% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2018 down 108.6% from Rs. 42.19 crore in September 2017.
Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 15.25 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.41% returns over the last 6 months and 4.10% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tilaknagar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|99.22
|66.65
|97.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|99.22
|66.65
|97.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.87
|23.52
|22.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.31
|0.32
|1.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.64
|3.97
|5.48
|Depreciation
|8.92
|8.82
|8.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.13
|44.50
|25.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.03
|-14.47
|32.83
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.46
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.55
|-14.01
|33.20
|Interest
|34.10
|34.47
|33.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.64
|-48.48
|-0.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-46.64
|-48.48
|-0.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-46.64
|-48.48
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-46.64
|-48.48
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|125.03
|124.93
|124.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.73
|-3.89
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.73
|-3.89
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.73
|-3.89
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.73
|-3.89
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited