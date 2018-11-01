Tilaknagar Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.22 crore, up 2.2% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 99.22 crore in September 2018 up 2.2% from Rs. 97.08 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.64 crore in September 2018 down 8832.15% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2018 down 108.6% from Rs. 42.19 crore in September 2017.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 15.25 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.41% returns over the last 6 months and 4.10% over the last 12 months.