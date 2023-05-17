Tilaknagar Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 357.43 crore, up 48.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.43 crore in March 2023 up 48.27% from Rs. 241.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.10 crore in March 2023 up 1085.65% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.09 crore in March 2023 up 61.66% from Rs. 28.51 crore in March 2022.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2022.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 133.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.24% returns over the last 6 months and 152.74% over the last 12 months.