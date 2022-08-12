Tilaknagar Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.55 crore, up 69.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.55 crore in June 2022 up 69.65% from Rs. 135.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022 down 83.59% from Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.36 crore in June 2022 down 18.41% from Rs. 26.18 crore in June 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 80.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.41% returns over the last 6 months and 93.39% over the last 12 months.