Tilaknagar Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 135.30 crore, up 139.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.30 crore in June 2021 up 139.98% from Rs. 56.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2021 up 121.83% from Rs. 18.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.18 crore in June 2021 up 412.33% from Rs. 5.11 crore in June 2020.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2020.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 41.60 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.57% returns over the last 6 months and 134.37% over the last 12 months.