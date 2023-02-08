Tilaknagar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.89 crore, up 34.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 675.89 crore in December 2022 up 34.73% from Rs. 501.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.61 crore in December 2022 up 766.04% from Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.08 crore in December 2022 up 35.09% from Rs. 30.41 crore in December 2021.