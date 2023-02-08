English
    Tilaknagar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.89 crore, up 34.73% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tilaknagar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 675.89 crore in December 2022 up 34.73% from Rs. 501.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.61 crore in December 2022 up 766.04% from Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.08 crore in December 2022 up 35.09% from Rs. 30.41 crore in December 2021.

    Tilaknagar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations675.89595.60501.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations675.89595.60501.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials175.14147.1899.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.81-7.94-2.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.038.504.62
    Depreciation7.787.847.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses472.23416.43370.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5223.5922.42
    Other Income0.780.100.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3023.6822.59
    Interest9.0210.1914.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.2813.498.25
    Exceptional Items51.33----
    P/L Before Tax75.6113.498.25
    Tax-----0.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.6113.498.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.6113.498.73
    Equity Share Capital181.83165.91155.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.360.820.61
    Diluted EPS4.290.790.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.360.820.61
    Diluted EPS4.290.790.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
