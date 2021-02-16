Tilaknagar Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 431.27 crore, up 165.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.27 crore in December 2020 up 165.7% from Rs. 162.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 up 102.47% from Rs. 35.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.66 crore in December 2020 up 21.12% from Rs. 20.36 crore in December 2019.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.86 in December 2019.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 27.55 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.21% returns over the last 6 months and 46.93% over the last 12 months.