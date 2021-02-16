MARKET NEWS

Tilaknagar Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 431.27 crore, up 165.7% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tilaknagar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 431.27 crore in December 2020 up 165.7% from Rs. 162.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 up 102.47% from Rs. 35.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.66 crore in December 2020 up 21.12% from Rs. 20.36 crore in December 2019.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.86 in December 2019.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 27.55 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.21% returns over the last 6 months and 46.93% over the last 12 months.

Tilaknagar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations431.27359.88162.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations431.27359.88162.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials87.6267.5488.71
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.65-4.51-5.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.034.884.67
Depreciation7.917.917.82
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses320.60270.0456.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7514.0310.23
Other Income0.993.002.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7517.0312.54
Interest15.8715.5248.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.881.51-35.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.881.51-35.77
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.881.51-35.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.881.51-35.77
Equity Share Capital125.28125.13125.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.070.12-2.86
Diluted EPS0.070.12-2.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.070.12-2.86
Diluted EPS0.070.12-2.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tilaknagar Ind #Tilaknagar Industries
first published: Feb 16, 2021 09:33 am

