Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.05 crore, up 33.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 596.05 crore in September 2022 up 33.84% from Rs. 445.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.88 crore in September 2022 up 22.84% from Rs. 11.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.02 crore in September 2022 up 0.5% from Rs. 31.86 crore in September 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 102.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 78.97% returns over the last 6 months and 26.67% over the last 12 months.