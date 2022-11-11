 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.05 crore, up 33.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tilaknagar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 596.05 crore in September 2022 up 33.84% from Rs. 445.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.88 crore in September 2022 up 22.84% from Rs. 11.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.02 crore in September 2022 up 0.5% from Rs. 31.86 crore in September 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 102.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 78.97% returns over the last 6 months and 26.67% over the last 12 months.

Tilaknagar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 596.05 229.55 445.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 596.05 229.55 445.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 147.51 121.43 94.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.83 4.63 8.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.98 8.49 6.29
Depreciation 8.22 8.05 8.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 415.96 73.28 305.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.21 13.67 22.29
Other Income 0.59 0.67 1.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.80 14.34 23.61
Interest 9.91 13.30 15.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.88 1.04 7.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.88 1.04 7.79
Tax -- -- -3.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.88 1.04 11.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.88 1.04 11.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.88 1.04 11.30
Equity Share Capital 165.91 158.76 140.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.07 0.81
Diluted EPS 0.81 0.06 0.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.07 0.81
Diluted EPS 0.81 0.06 0.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:37 am
