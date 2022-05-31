 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.06 crore, up 25.33% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tilaknagar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 241.06 crore in March 2022 up 25.33% from Rs. 192.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.25 crore in March 2022 up 357.64% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.61 crore in March 2022 up 91.18% from Rs. 17.58 crore in March 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 70.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and 91.95% over the last 12 months.

Tilaknagar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 241.06 501.67 192.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 241.06 501.67 192.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 120.59 99.23 102.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.86 -2.51 4.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.73 6.94 4.41
Depreciation 8.08 8.22 8.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.10 365.58 70.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.70 24.20 2.13
Other Income 7.83 1.12 7.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.53 25.32 9.48
Interest 15.50 15.53 18.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.03 9.79 -9.23
Exceptional Items 13.22 -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.25 9.79 -9.23
Tax -- -0.48 -0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.25 10.27 -9.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.25 10.27 -9.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.25 10.27 -9.02
Equity Share Capital 158.62 155.01 125.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.49 0.72 -0.72
Diluted EPS 1.44 0.70 -0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.49 0.72 -0.72
Diluted EPS 1.44 0.70 -0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:31 pm
