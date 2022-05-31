Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.06 crore, up 25.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.06 crore in March 2022 up 25.33% from Rs. 192.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.25 crore in March 2022 up 357.64% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.61 crore in March 2022 up 91.18% from Rs. 17.58 crore in March 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2021.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 70.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and 91.95% over the last 12 months.