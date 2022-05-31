English
    Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.06 crore, up 25.33% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tilaknagar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 241.06 crore in March 2022 up 25.33% from Rs. 192.34 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.25 crore in March 2022 up 357.64% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.61 crore in March 2022 up 91.18% from Rs. 17.58 crore in March 2021.

    Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2021.

    Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 70.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and 91.95% over the last 12 months.

    Tilaknagar Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations241.06501.67192.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations241.06501.67192.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.5999.23102.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.86-2.514.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.736.944.41
    Depreciation8.088.228.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.10365.5870.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7024.202.13
    Other Income7.831.127.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5325.329.48
    Interest15.5015.5318.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.039.79-9.23
    Exceptional Items13.22----
    P/L Before Tax23.259.79-9.23
    Tax---0.48-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2510.27-9.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2510.27-9.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.2510.27-9.02
    Equity Share Capital158.62155.01125.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.490.72-0.72
    Diluted EPS1.440.70-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.490.72-0.72
    Diluted EPS1.440.70-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tilaknagar Ind #Tilaknagar Industries
    first published: May 31, 2022 12:31 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.